SOUTH Warrnambool skipper Erin Gordon believes team camaraderie is a catalyst for its premiership push.
The Roosters will face Hamilton Kangaroos in the Western Victoria Female Football League women's preliminary final at Tyrendarra on Sunday from 2pm with Gordon confident of a strong showing.
Horsham Demons await the winner in the grand final.
Gordon, 38, said the Roosters were "really prepared" after splitting their two matches against the Roos this season.
"I think we have had a really cohesive attitude of turning up to training, getting around each other and supporting each other and learning from each other," she said.
"We have a lot of people in our team who have come up from juniors so they come with a lifetime of playing and we have quite a few from other sports and they bring with them different approaches to training drills and a competitive mind."
Gordon, "probably the shortest ruck in history", swapped netball for football when she moved to the south-west from Melbourne prior to the COVID-19 pandemic three years ago.
The doctor, who works for Headspace and at the Heywood Rural Health, said football had given her an outlet from her busy but rewarding career.
"The social connections and camaraderie between the team and the support has just been incredible," the Port Fairy-based footballer said.
"I think the role football plays - and just any sport really - (is important). It's great for endorphins and fantastic for connections and also to let a bit out on the football field.
"It's just been an incredible positive in a lot of people's lives but particularly for myself with the risk of burnout a lot of health professionals feel."
Gordon, who welcomed the introduction of Tyrendarra this season, said the connections between the clubs was heart-warming too.
"I have had a lot of people who have come to watch the matches comment on the support the teams show for one another," she said.
"The development of the Reid Oval has been really great and obviously we have an AFL Women's match being played there later. It's a brilliant time to be involved."
The under 18 preliminary final, to be played at 12pm, will pit Horsham Demons against Warrnambool with the victor to play South Warrnambool in the decider.
An under 14 game will be played at 10.30am as a precursor.
