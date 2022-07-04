The Standard

Warrnambool's redeveloped Reid Oval to host AFL match between Essendon and Geelong

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated July 4 2022 - 5:37am, first published 3:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LOCKED IN: Reid Oval will host an AFLW match in October. Picture: Anthony Brady

Warrnambool will make history in October with the redeveloped Reid Oval to host an AFLW match between Essendon and Geelong for the first time.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.