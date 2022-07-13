MP says she has 'no confidence' in Lyndoch, board hits back and says her claims are 'without fact'

UPDATE 5.50pm: Lyndoch Living has hit back at claims made by South West Coast MP Roma Britnell.
Earlier on Wednesday Ms Britnell said she was "not confident" the Lyndoch Living board could address community concerns about transparency and workplace cultural issues.
Advertisement
In a statement to The Standard on Wednesday, Lyndoch Living said Ms Britnell attended a board meeting on Tuesday night for 15 minutes.
"The Lyndoch Living board invited Ms Britnell MP to speak to her constituents' concerns," the statement said.
"During Ms Britnell's briefing no discussion or feedback was sought, as Ms Britnell stated it was not her position to either comment, judge or direct the board, rather she asked us to reflect on information provided and measures to employ to ensure transparency to the community.
"The board is disappointed that Ms Britnell has come to conclusions without giving the board the right to reply or the opportunity to outline the positive interventions and achievements for the provision of safe quality care to our residents."
The statement said board president Susan Cassidy, along with board members, were extremely disappointed that following the invitation to attend the meeting Ms Britnell "immediately issued a press release to the media, without fact".
"We would urge in future that all facts are obtained before speculating, as our primary interest is always about the care of our residents," the statement said.
"Speculation impacts the health and wellbeing of the people we care for."
EARLIER: A south-west MP says she is "not confident" the Lyndoch Living board can address community concerns about transparency and workplace cultural issues.
It comes as a damning audit in 2021 found the organisation failed three of the eight standards, including inadequate wound care and pain management. While Lyndoch passed that requirement in 2022, the audit showed it had slipped further backward overall.
The aged care service was non-compliant for: consumer dignity and choice, personal care and clinical care, services and supports for daily living, human resources, and organisational governance.
In particular, Lyndoch again failed to demonstrate it could manage high impact risks such as falls, choking and unexpected resident weight loss.
Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell said in a statement on Wednesday she addressed Lyndoch's board meeting on Tuesday night to relay concerns raised to her by constituents.
"I really appreciate the board accepting my request to address it on Tuesday night, however I left that meeting with no confidence the concerns are being properly addressed - or will be properly addressed," she said.
"I have had many, many people come to me over the past couple of years - healthcare professionals, former and current staff, and families of residents - raising concerns about transparency and cultural issues at Lyndoch Living.
"I felt it was important to address a board meeting personally to convey the messages and issues I have been receiving to ensure board members heard firsthand what I am being told.
"Unfortunately, I don't believe there is a sufficient will from the board to address those concerns satisfactorily."
It comes as Lyndoch lost its chief operating officer in a blow to the embattled aged care organisation.
Advertisement
A spokeswoman said on Tuesday COO Elizabeth Green had "tendered her resignation to spend more time with her young family".
"We wish Elizabeth all the best and thank her for her contribution during her tenure at Lyndoch Living."
The resignation of Ms Green, the second-in-charge to chief executive Doreen Power, came less than a week after a new audit showed Lyndoch Living failed five out of eight aged care standards.
Ms Britnell said she would be making representations to federal Minister for Aged Care Mark Butler and state government Minister for Disability, Ageing and Carers Colin Brooks to request urgent action be taken.
She said many former and current staff members who had contacted her were too afraid to speak out publicly for fear of retribution.
Lyndoch Living has been contacted for comment.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.