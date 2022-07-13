Warrnambool beach users and residents will be forced to continue to contend with an excessive amount of seaweed deposited near the breakwater, with the city council stating it has no plans to remove it.
A council spokesman said the cost of removing the seaweed in the popular area could cost upwards of $10,000 and it was a short-term fix with the kelp usually returning "within days".
The spokesman said the stretch of beach near the Pavilion Cafe and Bar at Lady Bay quickly accumulated seaweed and had done so "at least since the breakwater was constructed".
He said while the seaweed helped to retain sand it also resulted in a soft sand base as the organic material broke down which the council loader could not operate in without getting bogged.
"Council has occasionally cleared the area with an excavator but the weed must also then be trucked down the beach to be placed against the dunes," the spokesman told The Standard.
"This sort of operation can cost upwards of $10,000 and the seaweed is usually redeposited within days."
He said in this area the council prioritised clearing a path at the ramp next to the Pavilion to allow better access to the water.
"At other sections of beach further east, council equipment can clear seaweed efficiently and effectively due to firmer sand conditions and proximity to the dune face where the seaweed is placed," the spokesman said.
Upon noticing the large amount of seaweed The Standard contacted the council to ask if it was waiting for boat upgrade ramp works to begin or the summer season before removing it.
The boat ramps works are due to begin on Monday after a delay due to environmental concerns.
The council was also asked about the removal process, when and how often seaweed was cleared from the city's main beach.
In August 2020 the council told The Standard it conducted scheduled beach cleaning three times per week between November and May.
A council spokesman said other cleaning may occur if it was required for a specific reason and if it is possible.
"Seaweed removal is often not possible in winter as the tides are too high to operate machines on the beach," the spokesman said.
"The saturated sand means there is a strong possibility machinery would become bogged."
The spokesman said during the winter the higher tides deposited large amounts of kelp.
"During the summer beach cleaning the tides are lower and the weed can be piled at the bottom of the dune," he said.
