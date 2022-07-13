The Standard

Warrnambool City Council says seaweed outside Pavilion too costly to remove

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated July 13 2022 - 11:13pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HIGH COST: Seaweed at Warrnambool's Lady Bay this week. It will not be removed, the Warrnambool City Council says. Picture: Chris Doheny

Warrnambool beach users and residents will be forced to continue to contend with an excessive amount of seaweed deposited near the breakwater, with the city council stating it has no plans to remove it.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.