Lyndoch Living has lost its chief operating officer in a blow to the embattled aged care organisation.
A spokeswoman said COO Elizabeth Green had "tendered her resignation to spend more time with her young family".
"We wish Elizabeth all the best and thank her for her contribution during her tenure at Lyndoch Living."
The resignation of Ms Green, the second-in-charge to chief executive Doreen Power, came less than a week after a new audit showed Lyndoch Living failed five out of eight aged care standards. The Standard contacted Ms Power for comment, but she did not respond by deadline.
A damning audit in 2021 found the organisation failed three of the eight standards, including inadequate wound care and pain management. While Lyndoch passed that requirement in 2022, the audit showed it had slipped further backward overall.
The aged care service was non-compliant for: consumer dignity and choice, personal care and clinical care, services and supports for daily living, human resources, and organisational governance.
In particular, Lyndoch again failed to demonstrate it could manage high impact risks such as falls, choking and unexpected resident weight loss.
The spokeswoman declined to say whether Ms Green would leave immediately, or when Lyndoch would appoint a new COO.
