A birthday celebration has turned into a nightmare for a young Heywood family who returned home to a fire that destroyed everything they own.
Emily Davis, her partner Jack Eklom and their children Parker, 4, and Isobel, 7, moved to Heywood from Melbourne six weeks ago.
Their extended family visited at the weekend to celebrate Mr Eklom's 27th birthday.
Ms Davis said they attended the Heywood Hotel for dinner, returning home about 8.30pm to continue celebrations with a cake she'd baked for her partner.
"When we pulled up, there were flames coming from our lounge room, smoke coming from the roof and the glass windows were smashed," she said.
"Jack jumped out of the car while I was still driving and ran straight towards the house because our two dogs and a cat were locked inside."
Mr Eklom was in the house for about two minutes, risking his life to successfully save their pets.
But their home and all of its contents weren't so lucky.
Ms Davis said their rental property was completely destroyed and they lost everything except a couple of children's toys.
Brand new furniture they spent years saving for and sentimental items from their kids' childhood were all gone, she said.
Ms Davis said the family could do nothing but watch as their beloved home burnt to the ground.
"It was horrific," she said.
She said they were now residing at the property of Mr Eklom's uncle Robbie Bush.
A Go Fund Me campaign set up by Ms Davis' mum Jodi on Sunday has already raised close to $7500.
Ms Davis said she'd been blown away by the community response.
"It has just been amazing," she said.
"I went to the IGA (supermarket) and one of the workers there asked me why I looked so upset and when I told her it was our house that had burnt down, she ended up coming to us later and donating $100 from her own pocket.
"The Salvation Army has also been incredible with vouchers, as well as Jack's boss and work friends."
Portland's Sea View Real Estate also reached out to offer the family somewhere to live.
Mr Eklom's mother Georgina said her heart broke for the family, who had finally found their feet in Heywood.
"They had worked so hard for everything and were the happiest I had seen them but all of that was just shattered within five minutes and they've walked away with only the clothes on their back," she said.
"They've lost so much that meant the world to them but at least we still have them. They are safe."
A CFA spokeswoman said fire fighters were called to the Heywood property at 8.14pm on Friday.
"On arrival, crews found a property fully involved," she said.
"The scene was declared under control at 8.36."
Three CFA vehicles attended with support from Fire Rescue Victoria.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
You can donate to the Go Fund Me here.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
