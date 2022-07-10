The Standard

Warrnambool boat ramp works delayed due to whale concerns

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
July 10 2022 - 6:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Boat ramp works 'paused' days out from project start

Upgrade works to Warrnambool's Lady Bay embattled boat ramp have been stopped at the eleventh hour due to concerns around nearby whales.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.