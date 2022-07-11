The Standard

Portland doctor sells home as patient losses exceed $800k in fraud case

Jessica Howard
Jessica Howard
Updated July 11 2022 - 8:06am, first published 3:30am
Doctor sells million-dollar home as patient losses exceed $800k in fraud case

The financial loss to patients of a Portland doctor, who defrauded his victims to fund his gambling habit, has exceeded $800,000.

