The Standard

Mortlake landlord horrified after tenant destroys home then disappears

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated July 12 2022 - 7:04am, first published 6:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A first-time landlord has been left with a costly damage bill and no explanation after a tenant destroyed his rental and then disappeared.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.