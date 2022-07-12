The Standard

Moyne Shire Council mayor Ian Smith asks locals returning from Bali to take precautions

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated July 12 2022 - 8:14am, first published 4:00am
Think twice: Moyne Shire mayor Ian Smith has asked any locals returning from Indonesia to take precautions against the spread of foot-and-mouth disease. Picture: Morgan Hancock

Moyne Shire Council mayor Ian Smith has asked locals to take extra precautions if they travel to Indonesia, as Australia's northern neighbour battles a growing foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) outbreak.

