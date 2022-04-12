news, latest-news,

Warrnambool and the south-west appears to have missed out on hosting major events when the Commonwealth Games is held in regional Victoria in 2026. But the government has hinted that there may still be a chance for it to secure some events, but nothing has been locked in. Newly reappointed mayor Vicki Jellie said she was surprised and disappointed Warrnambool and the south-west had missed out so far. However, a government source said there didn't appear to have been any approaches from Warrnambool City Council to host any events. Victoria on Tuesday was confirmed as the host of the 2026 Commonwealth Games, with four other regional areas set to shine on the world stage. With more events set to be announced by the end of the year, Cr Jellie said she would be lobbying to ensure the region was not overlooked entirely. "There may still be an opportunity for hosting and training at outlying areas," she said. "We'll keep the fingers crossed, ask some questions and do some lobbying to try and bring something here at least. We'll have to work hard and see what we can bring here. "We'd absolutely love to be part of it." Cr Jellie said she was surprised the region had missed out given how much of a tourist drawcard it was. The announcement by the Commonwealth Games Federation comes after a period of exclusive negotiations, with Commonwealth Games Australia and the Andrews Labor Government last month submitting a delivery concept for consideration. It is estimated the 2026 Commonwealth Games will contribute more than $3 billion to Victoria's economy, creating more than 600 full-time equivalent jobs before the games, 3900 jobs during the games and a further 3000 jobs beyond the closing ceremony. Victoria 2026 will be held across multiple regions, creating a new multi-city model for the Commonwealth Games. Four regional hubs will be established in Geelong, Bendigo, Ballarat and Gippsland, each with their own athletes' village and sport program. The regional hubs will host athletes, officials and fans following an Opening Ceremony at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, using Melbourne as the gateway to regional Victoria. Shepparton will also host sporting and cultural events as part of Victoria 2026. There will also be a strong para sport program, with six sports already locked in. This is how the events announced so far will be divided up. Further work is being done with the Commonwealth Games Federation and Commonwealth Games Australia to determine if additional sports will be included in the Victoria 2026 program, which may open opportunities for other locations to host events. The Commonwealth Games Federation said more sports would be announced in late 2022. Victoria 2026 will also invest significantly in community infrastructure, including housing and world-class sports facilities. This will leave a legacy of affordable housing for the regions and modern sports infrastructure to encourage Victorians to get active and attract future major events. Beyond the field of play, Victoria 2026 will feature a program of cultural and business engagement experiences that bring to life the Commonwealth Games values of humanity, equality and destiny - and embracing the state's diversity and rich cultural history. A Victoria-wide program of live sites and activations will ensure visitors are welcomed in every corner of the state, with the Queen's Baton Relay to traverse the regions in the weeks leading up to the Opening Ceremony. attributable to Premier Daniel Andrews said it was a great honour to have Victoria chosen as the host venue for the 2026 Commonwealth Games. "We can't wait to welcome the world to all of our state," he said. "The Commonwealth Games in regional Victoria is great for jobs, hospitality and our economy." Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Martin Pakula said that hosting the Commonwealth Games in four years' time would deliver major benefits, particularly the regions, and leave a lasting legacy for the growth and development of sport throughout Victoria. Minister for Regional Development Mary-Anne Thomas said that the games would provide a chance to showcase what regional Victoria has to offer to the world. Commonwealth Games Federation president Dame Louise Martin said they were delighted to award the games to Victoria. "Commonwealth Games Australia and the Victorian Government have set out a bold and innovative vision that provides an exciting new blueprint for hosting our major multi-sport event," she said. Commonwealth Games Australia president Ben Houston said they were thrilled to welcome the athletes back to Australia. IN OTHER NEWS Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/36X6qGAW47CXknvUwBxme3p/aba2a740-0b76-44a0-a6f2-1f1ede69a5fb.jpg/r2_230_4498_2770_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg