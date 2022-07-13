Advertisement
Passionate advocate Adam Kent has been selected to lead a new Melbourne Legacy program, supporting families of veterans impacted by the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide.
Mr Kent, has deployment experience in Iraq, East Timor and Indonesia and has been employed as a Victorian Veteran Family Services (VVFS) veteran liaison officer in a new state role.
The former Warrnambool RSL military compensation advocate has extensive regional community engagement experience and started RSL Active in the south-west, helping to connect veterans and their families.
Mr Kent said he was excited about the role and hoped it would help veterans engage and realise their potential by accessing the various supports available.
"A lot of veterans and their families get out of the military after a long period of time and don't really understand how they fit back into the community and feel like they're a bit misunderstood and tend to isolate themselves," he said.
He said creating peer support and networks immediately gave veterans and their families people to relate to and he'd seen through RSL Active how it created a sense of belonging and camaraderie, leading to a more inclusive and vibrant community.
Melbourne Legacy community services executive manager Annabelle Wilson said Mr Kent was incredible and his regional work and enthusiasm stood out.
"When I read his application I thought 'this guy's perfect'," Ms Wilson said. "His passion is exceptional. He's done this to get no accolades for himself but because he sees a need in the community. It's been so lovely to be able to support him in making this work in his community."
