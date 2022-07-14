ARIA award-winning singer-songwriter Amy Shark's sold out Warrnambool show is just days away.
The regional See U Somewhere Australia tour is her biggest yet with 60 shows locked in.
Her Warrnambool show at the Lighthouse Theatre on Tuesday sold out in 30 minutes.
Shark, who will play after support act Yorke, said she was looking forward to seeing the south-west landscape.
"I haven't seen much of regional Victoria and everyone tells me its stunning," she said. "Hopefully I have time to take in some pretty views and meet the locals."
Shark said what she most enjoyed about regional touring was driving into town, finding the best coffee shop or playing pool at a pub.
"I love seeing how genuinely excited the people are to have you in their town," she said.
With the national tour spanning four months, Shark said she kept healthy by running most mornings.
"My rider is very minimal on this tour just because it's so long so I'm trying to behave and stay healthy," she said. "I try to not spend much time on my phone and I write songs.
"A day in my life right now is: I wake up, I shower, get a coffee, get in the van to drive to the next town, have a walk around, meet the locals, eat lunch, take a nap, play a show then do it all again the next day."
After this tour, Shark heads overseas to perform in the United Kingdom, Europe and the United States of America.
"And hopefully get some new music out," she said.
In her downtime after the touring she plans to take a trip to Hawaii: "To drink 1000 pina coladas at the Hula Bar and Grill in Maui," she said.
Shark said it was tough to choose her favourite song from her catalogue.
"If I really have to choose Mess Her Up (released in 2018) goes off and I love playing You'll Never Meet Anyone Like Me Again (released in 2021)," she said.
Shark also couldn't pick just one of her favourite artists to collaborate with either.
"Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker are from my all-time favourite band Blink-182 and we made two really sick songs together (Psycho with Hoppus and C'MON with Barker)," she said.
"Ed Sheeran (who wrote Love Songs Ain't for Us) was an experience I'll never forget in the best possible way and Keith Urban (who sung the song) is the most talented and kind-hearted man I've ever met, so sorry, I can't choose."
And, if you've ever wondered what her favourite breed of shark is, it's Carcharodon Carcharias (the great white shark).
"King of the ocean baby," Shark said.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
