Amy Shark performing Lighthouse Theatre See U Somewhere Australia Tour show on July 19

By Lillian Altman
Updated July 14 2022 - 7:33am, first published 5:00am
TOUR: Australian singer-songwriter Amy Shark will hit the Lighthouse Theatre stage on Tuesday in her biggest national tour to date. She will perform 60 shows in all Australian states and territories.

ARIA award-winning singer-songwriter Amy Shark's sold out Warrnambool show is just days away.

