Moyne Shire Council appears to give up Mortlake community room in shock backflip

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated July 15 2022 - 3:43am, first published 2:30am
About face: The battle between Moyne Shire Council and the Mortlake Community Development Committee over a community meeting room appears to be over. Picture: Chris Doheny

The Mortlake community appears on track to keep its treasured multi-purpose meeting room after a shock change of heart by Moyne Shire Council.

