Magistrate grants request for extension of time in child sex case

A magistrate has granted the Office of Public Prosecution's request for an extension of time in the case of a Warrnambool business man charged with child sex offences and kidnapping.
Rodney Ryan, 54, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday via video-link from prison.
Advertisement
He is charged with kidnapping, assault, one count of sexual penetration of a child aged under 16 years, two counts of sexual penetration of a person aged under 18 years, attempting to pervert the course of justice and intimidating a witness.
The alleged child sex offences are historic and relate to a then 15-year-old girl.
Police allege Mr Ryan last month intimidated the complainant by asking her to drop the charges and convincing another person to do the same.
The man made an unsuccessful bail application in the same court in June and has been in custody on remand for more than 20 days.
During Mr Ryan's last court appearance, a Warrnambool detective said an investigation had been reopened and the man could face additional charges relating to at least five other victims.
Police were ordered to serve a hand-up brief, which contains witness statements and an accused's record of interview, on the defence by July 7.
Mr Ryan was then expected to appear in court again on August 19 for a committal mention - a short administrative hearing where an accused may choose to plead guilty or not guilty, and where witnesses are identified for a future hearing.
On Friday the court heard the hand-up brief was yet to be served.
Prosecutor Daniel Dober asked for an extension and a four-week adjournment, which was opposed by the defence.
Will Parker, representing Mr Ryan, said it was his client's first time in custody, that no new charges had been laid and the court system was facing substantial delays.
He said police speculation about additional victims was an unfit basis to adjourn the matter given his client was in custody.
But magistrate Nunzio La Rosa said the accused man was charged with "significant offences" and no purpose was served in short-cutting processes.
He granted the application.
The hand-up brief must be served on the defence by August 4.
Mr Ryan will now face a committal mention hearing on September 16.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.