The Standard

Magistrate grants request for extension of time in case of Warrnambool businessman charged with child sex offenders

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated July 15 2022 - 5:04am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Magistrate grants request for extension of time in child sex case

A magistrate has granted the Office of Public Prosecution's request for an extension of time in the case of a Warrnambool business man charged with child sex offences and kidnapping.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.