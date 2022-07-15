Now that South Warrnambool footballer Mojwok Akoch has tasted senior football he knows he must work hard to cement his place.
The teenage wingman-defender debuted for the Roosters' seniors last Saturday in their win over Port Fairy.
The call-up was a long time coming for the South Warrnambool junior who said he would love to play a role for the second-placed side come the pointy end of the season.
"(The goal is to) get a few more senior games under my belt and really work hard and earn my spot," he said. So that when push comes to shove I'll put my name up with a few good games, so hopefully I can be in the mix to play some finals."
The university student said he performed "not too bad" in his maiden senior appearance.
"Not as good as I hoped," he said.
"I played a role and we got the win which was the most important thing."
Prior to Saturday's debut, Akoch featured in two reserves games for the Roosters after starting the season with the University Blues in the Victorian Amateur Football Association.
Uni Blues made headlines recently when its senior side was sanctioned for breaching the player points allocation on multiple occasions.
Akoch, who played two senior matches for the Blues in the VAFA's premier A competition, had already decided to return to the Roosters before the issue made headlines.
He said he would take invaluable experience from his time at the club, where he learned from ex-AFL players like Martin Gleeson (Essendon and formerly Koroit), Cam O'Shea (Port Adelaide) and Ayce Cordy (Western Bulldogs).
"It's a really good club and the standard of footy was really high," Akoch said.
Akoch's weekly commute from Melbourne for Hampden League games will be made easier by the fact his two housemates Archie Stevens (South Warrnambool) and Sam Cozens (Koroit) also play in the Hampden League.
"Between the three of us we can work something out pretty easy. Jump in the one car and do the travel together," he said.
South Warrnambool are set for a blockbuster match-up with ladder-leaders Koroit on Saturday before crunch clashes with North Warrnambool and Portland in the final five rounds. The Roosters defeated the Saints by 33 points when they met in round four.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
