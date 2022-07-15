KOROIT'S heroes of yesteryear will huddle on the sidelines and watch its dominant current-day side on Saturday.
It's been more than five decades since the 1971 team, under the guidance of coach Les Cameron, delivered Koroit's first Hampden league senior football premiership.
Two years later, with Les' brother Gary at the helm, the Saints added to their trophy cabinet.
A 30-year flag drought ensued before a Jason Mifsud-inspired Koroit turned a 49-point half-time grand final deficit into the 2003 premiership.
Nine of the Saints' 11 Hampden league flags have come since the turn of the century.
Brian Collins - a former coach, best-and-fairest winner and interleague representative - is part of Saints' folklore, having played in their 1971 and '73 premierships teams.
Collins, 71, was just 20 when the Saints stunned Port Fairy 51 years ago. The victory came 10 years after the Saints joined the competition, which was founded in 1930.
"The first one was something really special. The town went crazy actually," he told The Standard ahead of Saturday's flag reunion.
"We were the underdogs. We had to win the last game to even make the finals and then we won every final.
"We were in fourth spot (it was a top-four system then) and people were hoping we'd go all the way but I don't think too many expected us to.
"We had a tremendous coach in '71 in Les Cameron and he gave us the belief we could achieve it. Skill-wise we were a pretty good side but we probably never believed in ourselves that we could do it and he seemed to (instil belief in us)."
Two years later they won again, this time accounting for Colac.
"In '73 we finished third and I think it was a (top) five that year. We won three finals there to win it," Collins said.
Twelve players featured in both flags while just one has passed away from the '71 team and four from the '73 outfit.
"The star of '71 was Gerard Noonan, who is the guy who has passed away," Collins recalled.
"He kicked seven in the grand final - he played at full-forward - but he kicked 21 goals for the three finals.
"Des Keane was the main ruckman and he was best on ground in that game and Ian Chambers in the centre was a brilliant player. He played at Geelong under 19s for a year or two.
"Ian Chambers was best on the ground in '73 but Gary Cameron played a terrific game too in the ruck.
"We were a pretty even side - a bit like today where you've got your Dobsons (Ben and Sam) and the rest are very even."
Collins - a semi-retired dairy farmer from Southern Cross on the outskirts of Koroit - is a regular at Koroit games.
He is excited to watch Saturday's top-of-the-table clash against South Warrnambool at Victoria Park alongside his premiership teammates.
"I know the young guys now it's all about how much you can drink during the day but we're all 70 to 80 year olds - we'll be celebrating on cups of tea," he laughed.
"(Coach) Chris (McLaren's) pre-match meeting, I think we'll be invited into that so that will be good to see the way footy has progressed in 50 years.
"It is a light luncheon and then we'll watch the game. At night at the pub there's a bit of a celebration up there with family."
As for the new era? Well Collins is bullish about a seventh consecutive premiership cup landing at the club in September.
"We'll give it a shake," he said."What I am enjoying is there's a core group which has been through a lot but there's some kids who are playing and that's given me a buzz. It's a changeover year."
