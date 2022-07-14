Panmure is set to bolster its lineup for the crucial Warrnambool and District league clash against South Rovers on Saturday with important Bulldog Brad Gedye to return from illness.
Bulldogs playing-coach Chris Bant confirmed the gun midfielder would return to the side, with impressive defender Noah Keane coming out of the team with concussion.
However, he said it was likely more changes would occur before Saturday.
"To be honest there might be one or two more changes, a few blokes have got some flu and stuff so we'll wait and see," he told The Standard.
The Bulldogs mentor said the Lions - who are still fighting hard to push for finals - would be a tough challenge away from home.
"We got them early on when they had a lot of flu, COVID and everything sort of went down for a few weeks for them, so we won easily but that's not going to happen this week," he said.
"They're a better team than that, the form they're in is really good. I've had a look at their (recent) results and they've beaten teams convincingly all the way along."
Nirranda coach Brayden Harkness, meanwhile has confirmed - barring any late injuries or unavailability - the side would go unchanged for the blockbuster clash against Russells Creek.
The ladder-leading Blues, coming off a 64-point win against Merrivale, are looking stable according to Harkness.
"It's positive for us coming off a strong win last week and now against another top-four side in Creek," he said.
"Having some continuity in the group is always nice. We expect it'll be a pretty tough game against Creek (on Saturday).
"You can never get too comfortable with COVID being around, there's always niggles and colds and flu.
"We won't count our chickens too early but it is nice to build that repetitiveness in the side and play in the same team."
Creekers co-coach Danny Chatfield, meanwhile, says the club will unveil prized recruit Dylan Gunning for his debut against the Blues.
After plenty of speculation, the former Port Fairy and Hampden league star has been named on the wing for the Creekers in the top-four blockbuster after playing the Darwin season with Waratah.
The Creekers also welcome back another handy name in gun skipper Taylem Wason after a few weeks off and Matthew Rook.
Old Collegians coach Ben van de Camp confirmed the Warriors will bring back some experience with Mitch Riddell, Ben England and Billy Keane to return to the side against Timboon Demons.
The Demons, meanwhile, will unveil recruit Thomas Marshallsea from the Geelong region for the clash against the Warriors, with coach Ben Hickey confirming Charlie Trotter will come out.
"Collegians are a good side and we've got to defend really well but when we do get the chance we want to come out of our shell and attack," Hickey said of the game.
Dennington, meanwhile, brings back defender Blair Oakley and utility Daniel Threlfall for its clash against Allansford.
Coach Ben Thornton said the side wouldn't be fully settled until closer to the game but confirmed the pair would return with Kye McKenna and Mitch McLaren to make way.
"'Trigger has been one of our main recruits this year just with what he brings in terms of his physicality around the footy, so we'll look at where to throw him," Thornton said.
"Blair is that key back for us and we're pumped to have him back - he'll certainly help our spine."
*All teams are as supplied by clubs
Timboon Demons v Old Collegians
Timboon Demons Seniors
B: H.Stansfield, I.Arundell, C.Dower
HB: J.Gaut, T.Smurthwaite, C.Trotter
C: B.Kelly, A.Doak, B.Matthews
HF: I.Bedggood, S.Negrello, T.Thorburn
F: K.Delaney, A.Hunt, B.Bacon
R: J.Fowler, B.Newey, M.Hickey
Int: L.Cunnington, T.Hunt, M.Wallace
Old Collegians Seniors
B: E.Barker, M.Crosier, J.Cust
HB: L.Dwyer, E.Dawson, H.Hall
C: M.Riddell, J.Nyikos, A.Grant
HF: N.Wallace, J.Dunne, N.Forth
F: L.Moutray, J.Brooks, H.White
R: C.Barby, T.Lewis, D.Gleeson
Int: J.Douglas, B.England, J.Wallace, B.Keane
Dennington v Allansford
Dennington Seniors
B: B.Thornton, D.Threlfall, J.Turner
HB: T.Fitzgerald, T.Lee, L.Pearson
C: D.Paton, T.Noonan, L.Campbell-Gavin
HF: J.Stapleton, S.Curtis, J.Lock
F: C.Simms, J.Garner, C.Remine
R: B.Baker, R.Barling, J.Noonan
Int: D.Davidson, Z.McKenna, B.Oakley, M.Craig
Allansford Seniors
B: S.Kilpatrick, J.Kirkwood, B.Hunger
HB: B.Edge, B.Lee, B.Fedley
C: B.Deluca, C.Mclean, T.Knowles
HF: B.Lenehan, C.Bellman, C.Day
F: R.Buck, R.Hare, J.Medley
R: Z.Mungean, Z.Jamieson, B.Coutts
Int: H.Searle, K.Jans, J.Ellis
South Rovers v Panmure
South Rovers Seniors
B: K.Moloney, S.Hodgins
HB: A.Seabrook, N.Murphy, J.Dalton
C: T.Harman, J.Dowd, J.Bacon
HF: J.Higgins, D.Cox, T.Wilson
F: B.Turland, A.Farrell, K.Lenehan
R: E.Dowd, T.Bowman, J.Fedley
Int: L.Payne, S.Wilde, P.Higgins, C.Mailes, D.Dews
Panmure Seniors
B: T.Mahony, L.Lyons, T.Wright
HB: B.Cook, T.Murnane, M.Colbert
C: L.Kew, P.Mahony, J.Norton
HF: C.Bant, I.Sinnott, S.Mahony
F: J.Moloney, L.Gavin, B.Purcell
R: L.McLeod, D.Roache, B.Gedye
Int: M.Kelly, H.Turnham, Z.Reeves
Merrivale v Kolora-Noorat
Merrivale Seniors
B: S.Doukas, W.Lenehan, M.Stewart
HB: J.Fary, O.Doukas, D.Scoble
C: B.Bell, T.Stephens, J.Sobey
HF: S.Barnes, M.Sandow, C.Rix
F: B.McCutcheon, N.Krepp, J.Neave
R: L.Nagle, J.Gleeson, M.Hausler
Int: T.Murphy, R.McConnell, J.Mahony - Gilchrist, J.Britton
Kolora-Noorat Seniors
B: J.Brooks, J.Larcombe, S.O'Connor
HB: L.Tebble, T.McKenzie, J.Dillon
C: S.Judd, N.Marshall, N.Bourke
HF: B.Reid, N.Castersen, S.Boyd
F: L.Boyd, B.Fraser, T.Beasley
R: S.Kenna, J.Moloney, B.O'Sullivan
Int: T.Henderson, B.Williams, T.Glennen, C.Kavanagh
Russells Creek v Nirranda
Russells Creek Seniors
B: D.Finlayson, D.Herbertson, J.Forth Bligh
HB: M.Rook, W.McPhee, X.McCartney
C: D.Gunning, B.Rudland-Castles, Z.Timms
HF: T.Smith, S.Grinter, T.Wason
F: C.Templeton, D.Nicholson, J.Chatfield
R: P.Chatfield, D.Burns, S.Alberts
Int: N.Onthaisong, K.Cottee, L.McKane, B.Hewett
Nirranda Seniors
B: C.Wagstaff, L.Weel, B.McCann
HB: M.Lloyd, R.Nutting, B.Harkness
C: J.Payne, L.Irving, D.Philp
HF: J.Willsher, M.Primmer, N.Couch
F: D.Lees, D.Craven, J.Lee
R: R.Holwell, J.Stacey, H.Giblin
Int: S.Lenehan, A.Rosolin, E.Harvey-Cleary
