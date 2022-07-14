North Warrnambool Eagles' Victoria Grundy has high aspirations for the remainder of the season.
The Eagles are fourth on the Hampden league ladder after 12 rounds and are hitting their straps at the right time of the year.
The side is currently riding a five-game winning streak, which includes victories over Warrnambool (fifth), Koroit (third) and Cobden (second).
Grundy, who is in superb touch herself, said the Eagles were starting to play to their capabilities.
"We believe that we can potentially go all the way if we're playing our best game," she said.
"We've still got the tough sides to play. We've got Hamilton this week and we've still got Cobden and South which are going to be really challenging.
"We only lost to South by two goals last time, so we do know that we can catch these top sides and hopefully come finals time we can start winning those big games."
The Eagles shooter said her side's defensive pressure had improved as the season progressed.
"Gelling as a team and bringing the ball down the court as well, finalising our stronger seven and just working on things at training has really just bettered our game," she said.
Grundy is in career-best form and said she was fortunate she hadn't had any interruptions or injuries.
"I'm happy with my own performances this year," she said.
"I probably think this year has been one of my best years at netball.
"Whether that's just because I've had more years' experience in opens and feeling more comfortable in it."
The Eagles' footballers are also in the midst of promising seasons and look to be finals-bound, as do the division one netballers.
As a result, Grundy said everyone at the club was "really excited".
Aside from her playing commitments, Grundy also juggles her role coaching the club's division two team.
Finals are likely out of reach for the side but Grundy is enjoying the position nonetheless.
"It's been great," she said of coaching.
"I'm friends with a lot of the girls anyway. So its really good we're all friends, it's a fun side."
