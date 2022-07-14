The Standard

North Warrnambool in the midst of purple patch as pointy end of Hampden netball season nears

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated July 15 2022 - 7:31am, first published July 14 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LEADER: Victoria Grundy has been in superb form for the North Warrnambool Eagles. Morgan Hancock

North Warrnambool Eagles' Victoria Grundy has high aspirations for the remainder of the season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.