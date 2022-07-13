Technically gifted and determined to succeed, emerging West Warrnambool product Fletcher Cozens is a name to keep an eye on in the Premier Cricket ranks this upcoming season.
The Hawkesdale-based young gun is in the midst of pre-season training with Geelong as he enters his second season playing at the Cattery, desperate to build on the promise of his maiden campaign in 2021-22.
He will join fellow Warrnambool and District talents Brody Couch and Tommy Jackson in another season of Men's Premier Cricket at Kardinia Park.
The left-handed top-order bat made a splash in the thirds during his debut season, scoring 301 runs including a century from just seven matches and even made some appearances in the seconds.
His hundred came against Prahran from 133 balls and included two sixes.
"For me not playing footy this year, I'm feeling pretty fresh to go for this season, it should be good," he told The Standard.
"They definitely made me earn my stripes a bit in the threes before going up to the twos so it was good to get a few out of the middle. It felt really good.
"Hopefully I can start in the twos and make my way from there.
"I'm not looking too far ahead at this stage, I just want to play the best cricket I can, make runs and learn as much as I can."
Cozens will retain division one WDCA outfit West Warrnambool as his home club again this season and will train with the Panthers at times due to the difficulty of travelling to Geelong multiple times a week.
The Hawkesdale College year 12 student said he prided himself on being hard to get out and hoped to build in other areas of his game while also studying his Geelong teammates, coaches and international cricketers on how to improve.
"It's probably the technical aspect of the game I pride myself on but I've been working on a few things as well, things like playing spin bowling and against the short ball too," he said.
"I've been learning a lot and working on it a lot lately.
"I try and just pick the brains of some of the coaches (down at Geelong) and senior players down there on how to get better.
"I love watching guys like Virat Kohli play and Travis Head is another. I like how he attacks the pace bowlers in Test cricket."
The Hawkesdale-Macarthur footballer missed this season due to shoulder surgery and said moving forward his focus was on pushing ahead in cricket and seeing where it took him in the future.
