The Standard

West Warrnambool talent Fletcher Cozens eager to impress in second season for Geelong

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated July 13 2022 - 7:00am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RISING TALENT: West Warrnambool product Fletcher Cozens is set for a big season in Premier Cricket for Geelong.

Technically gifted and determined to succeed, emerging West Warrnambool product Fletcher Cozens is a name to keep an eye on in the Premier Cricket ranks this upcoming season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.