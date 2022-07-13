Hampden league's open association coach Will Jamison believes a mix of youth and experience will help connect the Bottle Greens on court.
The league announced an 11-player strong squad on Wednesday ahead of the July 24 Netball Victoria Association Championships.
With players nominating interest in participating, four of Jamison's South Warrnambool charges Carly Watson, Isabella Rea, Meg Kelson and Hollie Phillips have been named in the final squad. Meanwhile, Portland has two representatives in co-coach Remy Grant and goalie Heidi Jones.
Also included is Koroit's Isabella Baker, Warrnambool's Sarah Smith, Cobden's Remeny McCann, Camperdown's Lily Eldridge and Terang Mortlake's Maddie Solly. Kate Lindsey will support Jamison as assistant coach.
Jamison said it was exciting to boast a team with a strong mix of youth and experience.
"More than half the team are teenagers," Jamison said. "But then we've got some really experienced leaders in the team like Remeny from Cobden, Carly from South and Remy from Portland."
Jamison remains confident the team assembled ahead of this year's championships will be competitive against their state counterparts.
"The team is really talented and they are all really motivated to give it their best shot," he said. "It's a really exciting team because I think it has a lot of variety with what we can put forward in each third.
"We've got a lot of height, a lot of speed, youth and maturity so there is really great opportunity to create a lot of different combinations based on what we have."
Jamison said that flexibility was crucial considering the limited lead up to the championships.
"We only have two training together and then we're playing so the ability to create different combinations quickly is the really exciting element," he said.
He said their first training, held on Sunday, had been about creating connection and cohesion as a squad.
"This coming training will be more about working on match specific structures and systems," he said. "We don't have a lot of time to rehearse them so it will be more about having a really collaborative conversation ab out what we think will work as a full playing group and really going for that."
The open grade squad will join Hampden's 13 and under, 15 and under and 17 and under teams who previously qualified for the event based on their performances at the Western Region Association Championships.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
