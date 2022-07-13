HOLLIE Phillips is determined to add to her netball repertoire as South Warrnambool aims for its first Hampden top-grade flag in three decades.
The goal shooter, who is forming a dangerous combination with goal attack Annie Blackburn, has been working with coach Will Jamison and assistant Leesa Battistello to become a more rounded player.
Phillips, 18, said it was important to keep the opposition guessing, particularly as the top-placed Roosters (12-1) strive to bring a fifth senior premiership - and first since 1990 - to Friendly Societies' Park.
"I am traditionally a holding shooter so we've been working on switching it up a little bit - for finals you want that versatility and to be less predictable," she said.
"We're working on switching up our plays, coming in front, going back. I guess keeping the 'keeper on the opposition guessing and keeping them on their toes.
"I think it's definitely been showing the last couple of weeks. I don't think people expect it so it definitely pays off."
Phillips, who works in Hamilton and lives near Lake Bolac, said she was enjoying working in tandem with the experienced Blackburn.
"We had a rough start to the season because we were both in and out so we actually hadn't played together that much until the past couple of weeks," she said. "She does so much work out the front so it opens up really nicely for me in the goals. She makes my job easy."
The first-year Rooster credited team cohesion for their blistering form.
"We're all pretty similar in age and in the same stage of life, so we can all relate to each other and I think that has definitely helped us form that tight-knit group," Phillips said.
"It is very important on the court - it is all about trust, so I think having that trust outside of netball definitely reflects onto netball."
Phillips will study occupational therapy in Geelong next year and is unsure of her long-term playing future.
"I know a few of the girls this year who I play with like Meg Kelson and Annie O'Brien are doing uni but travelling to (play) also, so I think it's definitely an option but I think I am going to wait out the season and decide later on," she said.
A chance to play at Victorian Netball League level is a consideration too.
"It is about starting fresh every week. I feel like there was an external expectation on us right until we had that loss (to Cobden).
"I think having that loss was good for us, it was like a pressure release. Everyone has off weeks so I guess that was one of our off weeks but there was plenty of positives to come out of that to go back and work on which is what we do at training.
"We reflect every week on the game we played and go back to the drawing board and start fresh and make sure we train really hard so we can put our best efforts out on the court."
