Warrnambool Greyhound Racing Club general manager Craig Monigatti has welcomed industry-wide increases in prizemoney and travel subsidies for the new racing season.
Greyhound Racing Victoria made the announcement on Wednesday of an $8.85m increase in prizemoney and returns, totalling to a package of $71.5m for owners and trainers competing in Victoria.
The prizemoney increases come into effect on September 1, with the travel subsidies to increase from $70 to $110 which will be backdated from July 1 - a $3.43m increase. Starter payments will remain at $20 per greyhound.
Monigatti told The Standard the increases would significantly bolster the club's prize pool throughout the season.
"It increases our Thursday night prize pool by about $10,000 each week," he said.
"With our Monday and Thursday race weeks going forward, with the prizemoney and the starters fees which is covering the cost of trainers coming to and from tracks, we'll give out $70,000 in prizemoney each week which is fantastic.
"It's a good proactive move from GRV to note the increase that all of us are suffering from the inflationary measures at the moment.
"It works out to be about 17 per cent increase for our club and it helps trainers meet increasing costs and then some."
He added the increases would bolster the local economy and promote more people to become involved in the industry.
"Our prizemoney goes up to $94m a year giving out locally now," he said. "It helps strengthen the industry locally and encourages more people to get involved."
Monigatti said the club had also spent time to upgrade the track.
"We've done major irrigation upgrades which will help keep the track in great condition which will ensure the safest racing possible," he said.
GRV chair Peita Duncan said it was the organisation's goal to reward participants and encourage investment in the industry.
"Trainers, their kennel staff and families, work tirelessly seven days a week to meticulously prepare their greyhounds for racing and along with their owners, they continue to invest in the industry to put the show on, so they need to be appropriately rewarded for the contribution they make," Duncan said.
"GRV's ability to make these increases available is as a result of the hard work of all participants and clubs in continuing to deliver a consistent and high-quality racing program."
