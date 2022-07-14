Camperdown and Cobden will unveil teenage debutants in round 13, with under 16 players Tom Baker and Flynn Penry earning senior call ups.
Baker is one of two inclusions for the Pies, with Hamish Sinnott also returning from VFL duties. Sinnott replaces an injured Luke Clarke (ankle) while Devon Coates is omitted.
Camperdown coach Neville Swayn said Baker's debut was a while in the making.
"He's up from the under 16s," Swayn said. "It's been hard because when we had under 18s he was playing really well there.
"We've been really wanting to play him for a while. He's got really good skills, great awareness, he'll probably play in the forward half, got good goal smarts. It's really good reward for his form."
Swayn said Sinnott's inclusion was another big in for the side.
"He's a huge in for us, he's just got a huge running capacity so it gives us a heap of drive everywhere basically," Swayn said.
Swayn said his group would need to put its best foot forward when welcoming Portland to Leura Oval.
"Obviously they've been a top three team all year and move the ball really well," he said. "We've really got to defend and put them under pressure; that will be the main focus for us."
Cobden coach Dan Casey said Penry's debut was an exciting prospect for the club.
The ruck is the eighth junior to make their senior debut at the Bombers this year as he comes in for an injured Luke Smith.
"He's a Vic country player and played NAB League, so it's exciting to have that talent coming up," Casey said.
"When he first became available, I thought yes, lets definitely get him up. It's really exciting. We'll probably only have him this week.
"He'll play forward, ruck, just give him some experience around the ground."
The Bombers travel to Gardens Oval to play Port Fairy, with Casey hoping to build upon a lacklustre win against Camperdown last week.
He said the aim at training this week was cultivating enjoyment among the playing group.
"It's just getting some excitement back," he said. "I reckon we were just a little bit flat last week and we didn't play anywhere near where we wanted to play. I think when they're enjoying what they are doing, they play some really good footy."
Koroit will make four changes ahead of its blockbuster clash against South Warrnambool.
Ben Dobson returns for the Saints after missing last round with hamstring tightness, while Tom Baulch, Connor Byrne and Finn O'Sullivan all come in with the NAB League competition on a week break.
Coach Chris McLaren said it was arguably the toughest week of selection this year, with those players missing out "pretty stiff".
"It's probably about the ins rather than the outs," he said. "We've had Connor in the side for the majority of the year and he's been super impressive.
"Tom, we haven't had since round nine, where he was really impressive. He's a key defender size but comfortably the best runner in our team, he's such an asset for us.
"And Finn, he was really impressive for us in his first senior game a couple weeks ago and we've all seen what he's done with his footy these last couple weeks. For such a young player, he's so impressive."
Warrnambool has called up two players from its reserves side to aid in a response to three triple-digit losses in its past four games.
Charlie Moncrief will make his senior debut, while Josh Irving, who played in round one, has been called up after six games in the twos this year.
Tom Ludeman returns from suspension, with NAB League player Ethan Boyd also coming into the side.
Ben Howard (concussion) and Angus Lowe (groin) will miss through injury, while Reggie Mast and James Chittick are omitted.
Teams for round 13 (as supplied by clubs):
Port Fairy v Cobden
Port Fairy
B: B. Goonan, J.van der Aa, C. Harwood
HB: X. Stevens, B. Dalton, T. Martin
C: D. Smith, K. Mercovich, J. Duncan
HF: N. Hayes, R. Mohan, M. Sully
F: T. Adamson, H. Elliott, O. Pollock
R: D. Chapman, A. Mcmeel, S. Lucardie
Int: H. Peake, C. Frost, P. Lee
Cobden
B: T. Marshall, Z. Green, J. Worboys
HB: T. Anderson, L. Cahill, S. Thow
C: J. Hickey, L. Darcy, L. Loubey
HF: T. Spokes, M. Kemp, H. Robertson
F: R. Mcvilly, J. Hutt, P. Pekin
R: G. Rooke, C. Darcy, C. Koroneos
Int: L. Hickey, O. Darcy, F. Penry
Emg: N. Sinnott, T. Darcy
Koroit v South Warrnambool
Koroit
B: J. Whitehead, T. McPherson, L. Hoy
HB: W. Petersen, A. Pulling, F. Robb
C: J. Lloyd, T. Mckenry, P. O'Sullivan
HF: D. McCutcheon, J. O'Sullivan, M. Petersen
F: W. Couch, B. Goodall, S. Dobson
R: J. Neave, D. Mooney, J. Hausler
Int: C. Byrne, B. Dobson, M. Lloyd, F. O'Sullivan, T. Baulch, C. O'Donnell, S. Brady
South Warrnambool
B: B. Rantall, T. Williamson, H. Lee
HB: W. White, I. Thomas, M. McCluggage
C: J. Henderson, L. Youl, B. Beks
HF: S. Beks, J. Hussey, S. Kelly
F: J. Dye, R. Henderson, M. Irving
R: J. Saunders, O. Bridgewater, J. Herrmann
Int: A. Stevens, N. Thompson, J. Maher, C. Gallichan
Hamilton Kangaroos v North Warrnambool Eagles
Hamilton Kangaroos
B: M. McMeel, C. Pither, B. Mason
HB: T. Morris, L. Barnes, J. Hickey
C: B. Hicks, A. Glare, R. Gill
HF: D. Russell, L. Uebergang, A. Noske
F: B. Starkie, E. Knight, H. Cook
R: A. Pepper, J. Whyte, C. Murrie
Int: C. Whyte, T. Cook, D. White
North Warrnambool Eagles
B: C. Grundy, B. Kellett, J. Johnstone
HB: L. Wines, B. Jenkinson, A. Wines
C: B. Smedts, J. Lewis, J. Grundy
HF: F. Jones, J. Bermingham, D. Parish
F: J. Greene, H. Keast, J. Burke
R: D. Johnstone, M. Wines, B. Mugavin
Int: J. Mckinnon, A. Sinclair, T. Porter
Warrnambool v Terang Mortlake Bloods
Warrnambool
B: J. Foott, J. Chittick, B. Bull
HB: R. Mast, A. Lowe, T. Okeeffe
C: C. Hoffmann, D. Mccorkell, E. Boyd
HF: P. Anderson, H. Ryan, D. Graham
F: J. Rowan, T. Ludeman, J. Bell
R: M. Bidmade, J. Turland, A. Radley
Int: J. Irving, J. Turland, O. Opperman, L. Worden, B. Howard
Terang Mortlake Bloods
B: D. O'Connor, E. Arundell, J. Crawley
HB: G. Bourke, T. Densley, I. Kenna
C: B. Carracher, J. Hay, H. Roberts
HF: D. Kenna, X. Vickers, J. Lehmann
F: N. Roberts, W. Kain, M. Baxter
R: D. Jones, H. Porter, R. Hutchins
Int: C. Cardwell, W. Berryman, J. Harris
Camperdown v Portland
Camperdown
B: A. Royal, A. Mcbean, J. Evans
HB: A. Gordon, L. O'Neil, B. Draffin
C: J. Dundon, H. Sumner, J. Place
HF: M. Sinnott, T. Baker, I. Stephens
F: T. Fitzgerald, Z. Sinnott, S. Gordon
R: C. Lucas, H. Sinnott, E. Coates
Int: J. O'Neil, L. Molan, T. Kent
Portland
B: P. Haylock, C. Peters, N. Haylock
HB: T. Haylock, J. Edwards, P. Procter
C: J. Walsh, K. Richardson, L. Huppatz
HF: K. Lovell, M. Curtis, S. Hampshire
F: M. England, A. Shepherd, T. Sharp
R: D. Jackson, T. Jennings, B. Malcolm
Int: C. Harvey, A. Rogers, H. McIntyre
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
