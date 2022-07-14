We're quietly confident we can go really well and take the win this week.- Dean Kilpatrick
Warrnambool coach Dean Kilpatrick says there is a growing belief within his playing group ahead of Sunday's blockbuster preliminary final against Horsham Demons.
The Blues tackle the Demons in the highly-anticipated under 18 Western Victoria Female Football League clash at Tyrendarra, with the winner to play South Warrnambool in the grand final.
Despite going down comfortably in both clashes against the minor premiers during the regular season by an average losing margin of 52 points, the Blues mentor said his group was up for the challenge.
"We're quietly confident we can go really well and take the win this week," he said.
"We understand we've played Horsham a couple of times and they've beaten us comfortably but the girls are starting to hit their straps and perform really well on and off the track.
"As I said, we're quietly confident."
He added the group was improving each week both at training and on game day and learning from their previous losses to the Demons.
"Our running ability is improving and also our ability to run into the right space," he said.
"It's going to be a remarkable difference compared to the last time we played them I reckon.
"We have a lot of numbers too so we rotate heavily to give the players a go, so we'll have our best 23 or 24 available for the game and that'll help the cause a lot.
"We're certainly quietly confident we can get the better of them this time because we're getting better with every game.
"We're so pumped, really excited."
Kilpatrick said the 48-point elimination final win against Portland a week ago was a true indicator of how far the group had come.
In the comprehensive victory, several Blues including skipper Lucy El-Hage, Emma Zerbe, Lily Jenkins and Ava Moore really shone from an individual front.
"Defensively we were really good, really solid and our run from behind was really good as well," he said.
"Our ability to get the ball and share it around was great, to be honest there's so much I'm so proud of the girls for but just our run and carry was really good too."
After the Roosters knocked off the Demons in the qualifying final, Kilpatrick said he anticipated the opposition would be fired up for Sunday - something the group was well equipped to handle.
"With the year they've had you'd say they probably deserve to play in the grand final, so they'll be fired up, "he said.
"They've beaten us comfortably both times but we're improving a lot - it's been three weeks since we played them last but we're ready to bring it."
