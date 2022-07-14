The Standard

Warrnambool ready to test itself in Western Victoria Female Football League prelim against Horsham Demons

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
July 14 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

We're quietly confident we can go really well and take the win this week.

- Dean Kilpatrick
BIG CHALLENGE: Ava Moore and her Warrnambool teammates will tackle Horsham Demons in this Sunday's under 18 prelim final. Picture: Chris Doheny

Warrnambool coach Dean Kilpatrick says there is a growing belief within his playing group ahead of Sunday's blockbuster preliminary final against Horsham Demons.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.