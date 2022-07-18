"Never look back."
These were the words of Lydia Sinclair's father as she and her family sheltered in Berlin, as bombs fell in World War II.
It was only this year, when the 88-year-old was faced with health issues, the tireless charity worker and volunteer finally ignored her father's advice to stop and reflect on her selfless and rich life.
Mrs Sinclair died on July 11 and was laid to rest at a service at Warrnambool's St Joseph's Church on Monday.
She was the wife of the late Bill Sinclair, who founded Warrnambool accountancy firm Sinclair Wilson and died in January 2020. The pair is survived by their children Stefanie and Oliver, ten grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Oliver Sinclair said his mum was stoic and tenacious while also caring, compassionate and generous. While Mrs Sinclair didn't talk much about her early years in Germany he said life was a struggle and "one thing was very clear - it left a dramatic impact on her for the rest of her life".
"I have no doubt that it was this start in life that sculpted mum into the compassionate and strong-willed woman she has become so famous for," Mr Sinclair said.
"No matter the obstacle, the hardship or the challenge life would put in front of mum, she had a resolve that furnaced her ability to succeed when many of us would think it's all too hard."
She arrived in Melbourne in February 1967 with very little English and planned to stay for only two years before returning to Germany.
Mrs Sinclair met her husband-to-be Bill while she was working in a bar at a quaint French restaurant in Melbourne. The union brought Mrs Sinclair "all the way from Munich to the small country town of Warrnambool in 1969".
A woman stopped Mrs Sinclair recently to tell her when she came to Warrnambool she brought a unique breath of fresh air and vitality.
Mrs Sinclair was always forging forward, throwing herself into "seemingly insurmountable tasks, managing projects and running committees".
Mr Sinclair said his mum had a generous nature and loved to help people, joining the Liberal Party, Save the Children Fund, Rotary, Business and Professional Women, the Inner Wheel and many other clubs and groups.
She was an active member with a passion to help people and always found herself in leadership roles with the awards, certificates and accolades reflecting her dedication to each and every role.
"Mum was very proud of the Paul Harris Fellow she received from Rotary, the Warrnambool Local Achiever Award she received on Australia Day and an invite to afternoon tea with the governor of Victoria for her dedicated service to Save the Children."
Mrs Sinclair accepted her ill health, telling everyone she'd had a wonderful life in Australia.
"Mum found inner peace in the knowledge she had lived life to her potential with the love of her life, surrounded by family, friendships and a community that held her in very high regard.
"I'm very proud to say, not only did mum learn the language, she embraced the culture and became a pillar of the community.
"Mum helped so many people in need. She mentored, she cared and she showed enormous capacity to make people believe in themselves.
"There can be little doubt mum left Warrnambool last Monday a better place."
