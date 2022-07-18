The Standard

Warrnambool mourns the death of tireless charity worker and volunteer

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated July 18 2022 - 8:52am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Loss: The Warrnambool community is mourning Lydia Sinclair, pictured here in 2013, with her husband Bill (dec). Mrs Sinclair died on July 11 and is being remembered for her charity work and passion for helping others.

"Never look back."

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.