PREMIER Speedway is confident a strong American contingent will fly to Australia for the 50th South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic.
The club has unveiled its 2022-23 schedule with the classic locked in for January 27, 28 and 29.
There will be 13 nights of racing in total, starting with a Sprintcar Association of Victoria Series round on November 5 and culminating with the Easter sprintcar trail finale on April 9.
New general manager Michael Parry said it was hoped high-calibre drivers from the USA would compete in the classic following two COVID-19 impacted years.
Carson Macedo - a regular at Premier Speedway - was the only American in the field earlier this year.
"There's already some irons in the fire," Parry told The Standard.
"We are making inquiries and reaching out to the key drivers at the moment and there is some interest which is great.
"We'd be looking forward to several of them coming out to the event, particularly as it pays $50,000."
Other highlights on the calendar are the Victorian title on November 19, Max's Race on December 17, a World Series Sprintcars showcase on January 1 and the two-night Australian late model sedans championship on February 24-25.
"Sprintcars are open-wheel whereas the late models are sedan-based so it just brings a different group of followers," Parry said.
Saturday, November 5, 2022 - sprintcars, modified sedans, V8 dirt modifieds
Saturday, November 19, 2022 - sprintcars (Victorian title), formula 500s (Jack Willsher Cup)
Saturday, December 17, 2022 - sprintcars (Max's Race), late models, junior formula 500
Sunday, January 1, 2023 - sprintcars (World Series Sprintcars), speedcars, junior sedans
Sunday, January 8, 2023 - speedcars (Beasley Memorial), formula 500s, wingless sprints
Friday, January 27, 2023 - South West Conveyancing Sprintcar Classic night one, super rods
Saturday, January 28, 2023 - South West Conveyancing Sprintcar Classic night two, super rods
Sunday, January 29, 2023 - South West Conveyancing Sprintcar Classic night three, super rods
Friday, February 24, 2023 - Australian Late Model Championship night one
Saturday, February 25, 2023 - Australian Late Model Championship night two, LS sprintcars
Saturday, March 18, 2023 - sprintcars, LS sprintcars, street stocks
Saturday April 1, 2023 - sprintcars, 360 triple crown, super rod cup, wingless sprints
Sunday, April 9, 2023 - Easter Sprintcar Trail, super rods and fireworks
