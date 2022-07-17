A Hampden league fixture originally scheduled for the newly-developed Reid Oval has been moved.
The round 14 top-four clash between North Warrnambool Eagles and Portland will now be played at Bushfield Recreation Reserve on Saturday, July 23.
Eagles coach Adam Dowie confirmed the change to The Standard on Sunday.
The match result will have huge connotations with third spot - and a double chance come finals - up for grabs.
Third-ranked Portland is now just one game ahead of North Warrnambool Eagles after a shock 26-point loss to ninth-placed Camperdown on Saturday night.
"It is looming as a massive game," Dowie said of the Eagles-Tigers' fixture.
The Eagles will be forced to make changes at the selection table after they lost Felix Jones to concussion and Jye O'Brien to an ankle complaint during their 4.24 (108) to 5.8 (38) win over Hamilton Kangaroos at Melville Oval.
Best 21 regulars Tom Keast and Tom James returned from injury via the reserves while Dylan Parish, Billie Smedts and Nathan Vardy, who missed the game in Hamilton, will come under consideration.
An unpredictable forward line is an asset North Warrnambool Eagles want to use to their advantage again against Portland.
Jack Burke made it back-to-back five-goal performances on Saturday while Jarryd Lewis and Austin Sinclair each booted four as the Eagles disposed of Hamilton and kept their top-three chances alive.
Dowie said it was a pleasing effort, particularly given forward options Parish and Smedts were absent with niggling injuries.
"The forward line functioned really well," he said.
"The first time we played them (earlier this season) I think we took 15 marks inside our forward 50 and yesterday we took 26.
"We had a lot of scoring shots and we nearly doubled them in terms of inside 50s.
"It (having options) is the way you want it, to be honest. I quite like the spread of goal-kickers and different avenues to attack."
