The Standard

Camperdown shocks Portland in Hampden league football

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated July 17 2022 - 3:14am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
INFLUENTIAL: Hamish Sinnott kicked two goals and was Camperdown's best against Portland. Picture: Chris Doheny

CAMPERDOWN wants to rattle sides on the run home after shocking a flag contender on Saturday night.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.