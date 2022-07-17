Allansford coach Rachel Mungean says her side won't be too disheartened by its Warrnambool and District league draw with Dennington as it chases a finals berth.
The seventh-placed Cats' 35-35 draw with the fifth-placed Dogs, leaves them six points out of the top-five with four rounds remaining.
"It's not a bad result full stop," Mungean said.
"It's not a loss, it's still two points and we're still within finals (calculations). That's what I said to the girls, if we can get the win we're still within a chance to make finals."
Mungean said her side played one of its best games as a team.
"Especially in the attack end," she said.
"Sarah Croft who played wing-attack and Georgia Martin who played centre fed it in nicely towards Maddie Drake and Emma Stacey."
With testing games against Merrivale, South Rovers and Timboon Demons to come, the Cats mentor has faith that her players can take it to their higher-ranked opponents.
"It's not so much given me confidence, it's more so given them confidence," she said.
"Getting them to believe in themselves, (getting them to realise) 'OK we can do this, OK we are good enough'."
Meanwhile, undefeated Nirranda experimented during its 62-33 win over ninth-placed Russells Creek.
Blues coach Lisa Arundell was pleased with what she saw from her side.
"I was happy with that," she said.
"We had a really good, intense game last week so it was good to come off that and for the girls to just have a bit of a run out there.
"We changed up positions, trialled different combinations and they just went out and enjoyed their netball today."
Arundell said the Blues might implement the changes more going forward.
"It was great to see Cloe Marr in goal-defence," she said.
"You can see the snippets of what a great player she is, coming through. A bit more match practise for her which is fantastic.
"Just that rotation of the goal ends. Different combinations getting familiar or solidifying their combinations."
Marr was named best on court for the Blues while Creekers coach Stacy Dunkley was her side's most impressive player.
Dunkley, while disappointed, took positives from the loss.
"In comparison they beat us by 58 goals last time and we only shot 17 goals. Whereas this time we actually doubled that and only lost by 29 goals," she said.
"It's a big improvement from last time.
"That's all we could really focus on."
Russells Creek faces winless Kolora-Noorat in round 15, in what shapes as a good chance for the Creekers to notch their fifth victory.
