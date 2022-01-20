news, latest-news,

AUSTRALIA - thanks to Dyson Motorsport - is now a home away from home for American racer Carson Macedo. The Californian, still only 25, is competing in his sixth South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic at Premier Speedway. Macedo, who races on the famed World of Outlaws, wants to better his best finish at a classic - second place - on Sunday. It would mean a great deal for Macedo who feels a part of the Dyson family. "I love being over here. This is my sixth classic," he told The Standard in the pits before Friday's race. "I love the events which take place and we take a part in but at the same time I love the family and the people I am around all the time. "The Dyson family - Sean and Felicity - and their daughter Peyton and son Kruz and they have a lot of brother-in-laws and sisters who are there during Christmas time and New Year's, and his mum too. "Everyone has welcomed me in and made me feel like family over here. "It has been an incredible trip and to close it out with the classic and next week in Brisbane with the midget title is pretty special." Flying to Australia amid the COVID-19 pandemic was an easy choice for Macedo, who feels comfortable in the Victorian 99 sprintcar. He conceded there "was a lot of hoops to jump through" but they were worthwhile, including enjoying an Aussie summer. "We had to submit a lot of paperwork and information and jump through some hoops to actually make it happen," Macedo said. "But I am really happy it worked out and it worked out a lot better than I thought it would." Macedo is taking the pressure of being the sole American driver in this year's field in his stride. "It is an amazing event and I have been part of it for a few times and I have a really good team behind me that doesn't put a lot of pressure on me," he said. "They trust that I am going to go out there and do my best job. "I feel like we have a really good race car. Everybody is working really hard to make sure we have a good chance to win it this weekend. "It's a long weekend with a lot of hoops to jump through to actually get to the point to start at the front of the feature and win the race." Winning would be the icing on the cake. "It's one of the biggest races in the world," Macedo said. "It is a marquee event. It's a really hard event to win because over the course of three days and there is so many competitive race cars and really competitive drivers. "There's a lot of chances to make mistakes but also a lot of chances to prevail and do well. It would be a really good race to add to my resume and it's something I've always really wanted to achieve." Warrnambool's Jamie Veal was fastest in flight one qualifying with Queenslander Lachlan McHugh fastest in flight two, which took place after a 45-minute delay due to a medical incident off track.

