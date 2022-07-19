The Standard

Is Lyndoch Living's sponsorship of the Grand Annual Steeplechase over?

By Tim Auld
July 19 2022 - 6:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crowds on the hill ready to watch the 2022 Grand Annual Steeplechase.

Is Lyndoch Living's controversial sponsorship of the Grand Annual Steeplechase coming to an end?

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.