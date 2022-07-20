If stability leads to success then Cobden is certainly on the right track.
Bombers coach Dan Casey has re-committed for 2023, alongside assistant Jake Evans, reserve coaches Nick Kemp and Nico Nieuwenhuizen and the entire playing group.
Casey, in his first year as Cobden coach, has the youth-laden Bombers sitting sixth and pushing for finals.
He was thrilled to be re-appointed and said it was "fantastic" to see every player re-sign.
Prior to 2022, Casey hadn't coached since before the pandemic, when he led Colac Imperials.
He said at that point he had grown weary of his years of coaching but this year had changed all that.
"When I finished coaching just before COVID, (I thought) probably that was enough," he said.
"I'd been doing it for a long time and had probably been a bit frustrated that I can't play too, which doesn't help.
"Being with this group of players and seeing what they're capable of and what they're putting on and off the field, it's just re-ignited the passion for coaching again."
Casey said the club was "very lucky" to have extremely committed players.
"We get 40-plus at training Tuesday and Thursday nights. It makes my job a lot easier," he said. "They're learning and our seniors are on the verge of breaking into the top-five, our ressies are in the five and our under 18s are in the five. Everything's really positive."
With five rounds to go the Bombers sit sixth, two-wins behind fifth-placed Warrnambool.
Casey is pleased with where the side is at but knows a lot would have to go its way to make finals.
"It's exciting that we've got that opportunity," he said. "But even just to knock on the door. We've still got to play five quality sides on the way home.
"Anything can happen but we're realistic too, we know where we're at. We're going to give 100 per cent against Koroit and see where we are actually sitting against a top side and go from there."
Not to be forgotten, Casey also hailed the impacts of the other football coaches.
"Jake, my right-hand man, he's really passionate and learning. I'm very lucky to have someone like that beside me," he said. "All the guys love him which helps.
"The two Nicks, they've done an amazing job with our reserves' side."
