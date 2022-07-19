I had a great childhood growing up on the farm. There was always a game of cricket or footy going on between my siblings. I was 12 years old when I started playing footy for Hawkesdale-Macarthur's under 16 side. Over the next few years, I worked my way through the reserves and senior sides. I played in two senior losing grand final sides with Hawkesdale-Macarthur in 2007 and 2008 on the back of losing a grand final in the under 16s. I thought I was destined never to play in a premiership side but that all changed around when I went to Koroit.