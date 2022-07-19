Born: Warrnambool on September 14, 1990.
Partner: Shay. Child: Chance.
Parents: Trevor and Stacey. Siblings: Daniel, Matt, Nick and Kirsty.
Education: Hawkesdale P-12 school.
Sporting highlight: Have been very lucky to have played in six senior premiership sides with the Koroit Football Netball Club but the first one in 2014 was extra special.
Jeremy, we'll speak about your premierships with Koroit in a minute but firstly, let's talk about your time in Hawkesdale. I take it with your education at Hawkesdale P-12 that you grew up in the area. Is that right?
Yes. My parents had a sheep farm on 600 acres. The farm had been in the family for many years. It had been passed down through the family until my parents sold it and moved into Warrnambool.
I had a great childhood growing up on the farm. There was always a game of cricket or footy going on between my siblings. I was 12 years old when I started playing footy for Hawkesdale-Macarthur's under 16 side. Over the next few years, I worked my way through the reserves and senior sides. I played in two senior losing grand final sides with Hawkesdale-Macarthur in 2007 and 2008 on the back of losing a grand final in the under 16s. I thought I was destined never to play in a premiership side but that all changed around when I went to Koroit.
Jeremy, you mentioned that you played in two losing grand final sides with Hawkesdale-Macarthur in 2007 and 2008. Who were some of the players that played in those sides?
Jamie Hetherington was our playing coach. Frank Matthews and Murray Habel were there and a few other handy players who had played at Port Fairy.
I can still remember we were the underdogs in 2007 and the favourites in 2008. Believe me; it hurts more when your favourites and you get beat. Tatyoon beat us on both occasions.
Why and how did you go to play with Koroit?
That's a funny story. I had started an apprenticeship with Stephenson's Kitchens in Warrnambool as a cabinet-maker and went to train with Warrnambool when I was 16.
I was a bit light and things never really clicked with me at Warrnambool, so I stayed with Hawkesdale-Macarthur before a couple of my mates were playing in the under 18s at Koroit, so I went to have a kick, and as the saying goes, the rest is history.
Who was your first coach at Koroit?
Chris McLaren was my first coach at Koroit back in 2011.
Chris was also the coach at the Saints in 2012 before Adam Dowie took over the reins.
Under Chris, back in 2011, we lost the preliminary final by two points before losing the elimination final in 2012.
Adam took us to the premiership win in 2014.
The win was like a huge monkey off my back after playing in the losing grand final sides at Hawkesdale-Macarthur.
We were the underdogs against Warrnambool in 2014. They had beaten us by more than 60 points in the second semi-final but we turned it around in the grand final by kicking the first six goals and Warrnambool faced a tough task after that.
Apart from the premiership win under Adam in 2014, he also coached us to premiership victories in 2015 and 2016.
What has made Dowie such a good coach?
Adam's preparation is amazing. He's well researched on all aspects of the game. He puts in a lot of time studying opposing players. He seems to know all the strengths and weaknesses of all the players in the league. The time Adam puts into his coaching is amazing.
Chris McLaren coached Koroit to premiership wins in 2017, 2018 and 2019 before the 2020 season was called off because of COVID and the Saints looked premiership threats in 2021 when the season came to a halt.
The Saints are on top of the ladder at this stage of the season under McLaren.
His coaching record is quite incredible. It's getting up to Dowie's record.
Why is McLaren so good?
Chris is a great communicator. He's grown into the coaching role over the years. He's easy to talk to, but if he has to deliver a bullet to any player, he does it. He's a bit like Adam, he puts in a lot of time and effort.
Chris loves the footy club. He is heavily involved in the junior program at the club. I don't think there would be many people who could speak a bad word about Chris McLaren.
Jeremy, let's talk about Ben Goodall for a moment. I think Goodall has played in eight premiership sides with Koroit and he's lined up again for this season. What's so special about Goodall as a footballer?
Ben is a legend of the Koroit Football Netball Club. He's a no fuss sort of bloke, but when he talks, people listen. He has the ability to find the footy in tough situations.
I'll never forget our premiership win in 2014 and Ben had something like 40 kicks in a grand final. I think that says it all he had the ball on a string in that grand final win.
Why do you think the Koroit Football Netball Club has had so much success in recent years?
I think the foundations were laid years ago. Players were putting in extra sessions instead of just training on Tuesday and Thursday nights. Blokes like Issac Templeton took extra fitness sessions on Wednesday nights and players jumped on board.
I believe a lot of our success goes back to our fitness and the culture at the club. I've been very lucky to have played with such a great club.
This Saturday marks the 199th game for Jeremy Hausler at the Koroit Football Netball Club. Will you play on in 2023?
To be honest with you, I haven't worked that out. I've got a young family and got business commitments with Stephenson's Kitchens in Warrnambool.
I started there as an apprentice 15 years ago and just over a year ago, I became a part-owner and director in the business. We've been kept really busy at work, which is really great.
I'm just so lucky the leadership group at the footy club, headed by Liam Hoy, understands my family and work commitments.
