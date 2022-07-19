Port Adelaide AFLW recruit Maria Moloney is desperate to grab her opportunity with both hands and not let go.
The Garvoc-raised midfielder - one of 11 siblings - is in the midst of her first pre-season at Alberton and is determined to put behind a 'stagnant' last few seasons at Brisbane and lock down a permament spot through the midfield.
She told The Standard it was an honour to represent a club steeped in history and tradition.
"So far pre-season has been really good - like a lot of people with the season coming forward it's been a rush I suppose to get everything organised," she said.
"We've got the draftees so we've got a few list and staff so everything is coming together nicely. We've been fortunate in the last couple of weeks to have a few education sessions around the history of the club and learning about that.
"There's a lot of excitement around the club and a genuine feeling of support from the staff and community which is encouraging."
The 27-year-old said she had more to give at the elite level and hoped the move would reignite her career.
"The opportunity presented itself after last season (to join the Power)- I'd been at Brisbane for three seasons but unfortunately the last two have had a similar timeline. I got a game or two in early and was dropped from there, and was emergency pretty much every week," she said.
"I felt like there was more opportunities at Port - my time at Brisbane had become a little stagnant. Hopefully with a whole new group of people and coaches I can start fresh with an expansion team.
"There's not many times in life when you contribute to something right from the beginning at a club with so much history."
Moloney said she hoped to provide plenty of on-field leadership through the midfield as the Power start focusing on how their inaugural team will look.
"It's interesting because we're trying to work out where people fit along each line, that sort of stuff - at the moment, we're working out that puzzle," she said.
"But i'm excited to work with a new group in the midfield - the group dynamic has been good so far, there's lots of feedback and it's really open and honest."
Outside of her commitments at AFLW level, Moloney is continuing her career with the Royal Australian Air Force and praised them for their support in her move.
She added after starting her career as a Loadmaster with the air force she'd taken on a different role.
"Work was extremely supportive, I let them know of the opportunity and within a few days they managed to find a vacant position down here (at the Adelaide base)," she said.
"They were so supportive. I'm really fortunate they were right behind it.
"I'm in more of an administration role now I suppose, so it's very different to a Loadmaster, a lot more time at a desk than my previous role.
"It's a good opportunity working in a totally different area of the organisation - I'm really enjoying it and learning lots."
Port Adelaide begins its inaugural AFLW journey this season against West Coast on Saturday August 27.
