GRACE Schrama's emergence as a skilful midfielder is one of the catalyst's for South Warrnambool's premiership tilt.
The multi-talented teenager will play a key role for the Roosters in Sunday's Western Victoria Female Football League under 18 grand final at Reid Oval.
Schrama, 15, grew up kicking the football with dad Matt - a former Terang Mortlake and Panmure player - and brothers Harry, Billy and Jack but is only in her second competitive season.
She did enough on debut in 2021 to earn a spot in the NAB League and played for GWV Rebels' under 19 team earlier this season.
South Warrnambool coach Chris Meade said Schrama was "very gifted".
"She plays rep cricket as well and is good at netball and has picked up football quite well," he said.
"She's picked up the skills and is very quietly determined and has worked very hard to get to where she is.
"She has impressed me and has a great little work ethic."
Schrama will be in the Roosters' starting midfield for the grand final against cross-town rival Warrnambool.
"She can play forward and back too and is quite comfortable wherever she positions herself," Meade said.
"She's good overhead and a beautiful kick of the footy and has a good read on the game. She's fast-tracked herself quite well."
Schrama, who admitted she was "a little bit nervous", is embracing the grand final hype.
"It will be a tough game. They will put up a good fight for sure," she said of the Blues.
"We are a pretty skilled team and we're pretty fit too."
The chance to play football is something Schrama is grateful for. The league was formed in 2019 and then endured two COVID-19 impacted seasons.
Sunday will be just the second under 18 grand final in its history.
"It's been really important (having the competition) because I know when you get to my age you can't play with the boys anymore so it's good to have games with the girls with a similar skill-set," Schrama said.
"Compared to last year I reckon there's been a huge improvement with the team."
Schrama, who also plays netball, is an avid cricketer and plays for Warrnambool and District Cricket Association club Allansford-Panmure.
The pace bowler's talents earned her a spot in Geelong's system too. She played Victoria Premier Cricket third grade last season and is eyeing its second XI this summer.
Geelong's pre-season training started in Hamilton on Tuesday night while she is in the initial Vic Country under 16 squad and is eyeing selection in the final team too.
"I have always loved sport. I love watching footy and cricket," Schrama said.
"Netball is my side sport, just a bit of fun, just to have a run around with my friends."
The under 18 decider starts at 12.30pm with the women's grand final between Horsham Demons and Hamilton Kangaroos to follow.
