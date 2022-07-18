WESTERN Victoria Female Football League's premiers will be crowned at Reid Oval on Sunday.
The redeveloped Warrnambool venue has been locked in for the women's and under 18 grand finals.
Horsham Demons and Hamilton Kangaroos will go head-to-head in the women's decider at 2pm.
Cross-town rivals South Warrnambool and Warrnambool will lock horns in the under 18 match from 12.30pm.
They will be the competition's first grand finals since the inaugural deciders in 2019, owing to two seasons of COVID-19 interruptions.
The women's game will provide a first-time premier after South Warrnambool and Portland played in the 2019 edition at Cavendish Recreation Reserve.
South Warrnambool is the reigning under 18 premier, having defeated Horsham Demons three years ago in a night grand final at Hamilton's Melville Oval.
The league, which also included an under 14 competition for the first time this season, will announce its best-and-fairest winners via a live-stream on Friday night.
Meanwhile, Hampden league junior football home-and-away games - under 16 and under 14 matches between the Blues and Roosters - will precede the WVFFL deciders and be played at Reid Oval on Sunday morning.
The Hampden junior competition has one more round and will start its finals series on Sunday, July 31 with grand finals on August 21.
