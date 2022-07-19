WILL there be any more surprises or are the favourites certain to bank wins on the run home?
The Hampden league football finals equation is still up in the air with five home-and-away rounds to play.
Third-placed Portland's shock loss to ninth-placed Camperdown on Saturday added intrigue to the top-three battle as sides vie for the invaluable double chance.
The Standard casts an eye over the teams still in the finals hunt. Bottom-three sides Terang Mortlake, Camperdown and Port Fairy are already ruled out.
First (12-1, 48 points, 294.29%)
Plays: Cobden, Camperdown, Port Fairy, Portland, Warrnambool
Top spot and the prize - the first week of the finals off - is all but locked away.
The Saints' 48-point win against second-placed South Warrnambool last round gave them a one-game buffer and, given the Chris McLaren-coached team's sparkling form, it's hard to see it dropping a match on the run home.
Will start red-hot favourites - and rightly so - in their five remaining games.
Prediction: First
Second (11-2, 44 points, 217.24%)
Plays: Warrnambool, Hamilton Kangaroos, North Warrnambool, Terang Mortlake, Portland
A tricky stretch to finish but the Roosters - one of the most consistent and defensively sound sides in the competition - are a chance to win all five.
Will relish a chance to redeem themselves against North Warrnambool Eagles, which inflicted their first loss of the season, in the round 16 re-match.
But South Warrnambool coach Mat Battistello will be wary as the Eagles are hitting their straps at the right time of the season.
Portland in the final round also looms as a significant obstacle.
Prediction: Second
Third (10-3, 40 points, 143.36%)
Plays: North Warrnambool, Port Fairy, Terang Mortlake, Koroit, South Warrnambool
Faces a fight with North Warrnambool Eagles for third spot.
A win against the Eagles this weekend will boost their chances but a loss means Jarrod Holt's team will face an uphill battle to earn a double chance.
Should be too strong for Port Fairy and Terang Mortlake but meets the top-two sides in the final two rounds.
Prediction: Fourth
Fourth (9-4, 36 points, 248.37%)
Plays: Portland, Terang Mortlake, South Warrnambool, Cobden, Camperdown
The Tigers' surprise loss to the Magpies was to the Eagles' benefit.
Huge game against Portland this weekend.
It's been relocated back to the Eagles' smaller base at Bushfield after originally being scheduled at the larger Reid Oval which could play into the Eagles' favour as the Tigers love to run and carry.
Also beat South Warrnambool and top-three is all but assured as they will start warm favourites against Terang Mortlake, Cobden and Camperdown.
Prediction: Third
Fifth (7-6, 28 points, 100.09%)
Plays: South Warrnambool, Cobden, Camperdown, Port Fairy, Koroit
Fifth is the Blues' to lose.
Huge game against Cobden in round 15 could be the deciding factor. Will start favourite as it's at Reid Oval.
Could win three of their final five and will fancy themselves against an undermanned South Warrnambool after pushing it earlier this season.
But form has been iffy and sides below the Blues, such as Camperdown, will be out to rattle their top-five aspirations.
Prediction: Fifth
Sixth (5-8, 20 points, 86.15%)
Plays: Koroit, Warrnambool, Hamilton, North Warrnambool, Terang Mortlake
Three-top five teams out of the last five games makes for a stern challenge.
A win against Warrnambool is crucial. Victory there would keep them in the hunt - if they can beat Hamilton and Terang Mortlake and the Blues drop games they're expected to win.
A successful year under new coach Dan Casey regardless as the Bombers' improvement and competitiveness have been highlighted by opposition coaches.
Prediction: Seventh
Seventh (5-8, 20 points, 71.24%)
Plays: Terang Mortlake, South Warrnambool, Cobden, Camperdown, Port Fairy
Would need results to fall its way and probably win four of final five to make it, such is its poor percentage.
The Hamish Waldron-coached side would fancy itself against the Bloods, Bombers, Magpies and Seagulls. If Warrnambool can't muster more than one win on the run home, the Kangaroos could snare their first finals appearance since joining the league in 2013.
