The Standard

Warrnambool Multicultural Association to host first diversity-centred festival in a decade

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated July 20 2022 - 7:01am, first published 6:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BREAKING GROUND: Founding members of Warrnambool's new Multicultural Association Angie Doldan (Argentina), Daisy Ye (China), Wei-Lin Mai (Taiwan), Jin Kim (South Korea) and Oksana Yakushchenko (Ukraine). Picture: Chris Doheny

A newly-forged community group is challenging the region's reputation as the state's 'least diverse' by leading a push to hold the city's first multicultural festival in a decade.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.