Images offering a first look at a "world-class" two-storey aged care facility in Camperdown have been released with early works set to begin this year.
South West Healthcare's 36-bed upgrade at Merindah Lodge will ensure residents have separate rooms and bathrooms, allowing anyone with varying levels of care including people who have severe dementia to progress in the same facility.
Advertisement
The revamp comes after the health service's executive director of redevelopment and infrastructure Jamie Brennan told The Standard the 1976-built asset was in desperate need of an upgrade.
"Undersized rooms next to each other and people they don't know - that impacts on their privacy and dignity and also impacts on how staff can deliver care - we can't get lifters or hoists into rooms, or wheelchairs into rooms or en suites," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The project was partly funded by a share of the state government's $146 million investment into public sector residential aged care.
With major construction expected to commence early next year, chief executive officer Craig Fraser said the newly-released renders were exciting.
"We're so excited that everyone in our region, particularly our communities in and around Camperdown, gets to see what Camperdown's new aged care facility will look like when it's completed early 2025," he said.
"This modern 36-room facility will allow us to continue to provide the best care possible and has been designed to be really considerate of its surroundings with plenty of lush greenery for our residents, their visitors and our staff to enjoy.
"The buildings have been purposefully orientated to take in the best views of the lakes and craters to the north, as well as the town's elms and clock tower which will provide our residents with a sense of familiarity and spectacular views to take in each day.
"We really want this to be a comfortable and beautiful home for our residents that they, and we, can be proud of. We can't wait to deliver this first-class facility to our Camperdown community."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.