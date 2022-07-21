North Warrnambool and Portland will each make two changes ahead of their blockbuster top four clash on Saturday.
The fourth-placed Eagles welcome back big man Nathan Vardy, who missed two rounds with a groin injury, alongside either Tom James and Tom Keast, who were named on an extended bench.
Meanwhile Portland (third) will welcome Josh Jenner and Jackson Dunlop back from knee injuries, with Lochie Huppatz (hamstring) and Paul Procter (quad) missing. Out for the Eagles is Felix Jones (concussion) and Jye O'Brien (ankle).
Eagles coach Adam Dowie said Vardy could have played last round but took the extra week to be right for Portland.
"He's not only a good player, but his direction and leadership, especially in the forward line and even around the middle of the ground is really important for us," Dowie said.
Holt said his group had spoken about lifting its competitiveness ahead of the clash.
"We're disappointed to come off a loss (to Camperdown)," he said. "But I think North, they'll be tough at home. If we play at our best, we can definitely push them and give ourselves the opportunity for another win.
"They're probably a bit taller than us across the ground, so hopefully we can use a bit of run, get the ball on the outside and be damaging that way. A bit of a different style of footy to what they play."
Meanwhile, Cobden will make three changes ahead of its match up against ladder leaders Koroit.
Tully Darcy, Joe Hutt and Brad Gillingham come in for the Bombers, with Ryleigh McVilly out after a season-ending ankle injury and Flynn Penry (soreness) and Ollie Darcy (unavailability) also missing.
Coach Dan Casey said his trio of inclusions would add pace and strength around the football, adding the playing group was excited for the challenge against Koroit.
"The guys are pretty excited to take on the league's best," he said. "We use them as yardsticks to know where we're at.
"Last time we played them, we lost by 100 points but it felt like a 50-point game the way we're playing.
"But they're a quality side and find goals from 50-50 contests. We're on our home deck and I think we're a lot better than 10 weeks ago."
Koroit also makes three changes, with Will Petersen, Seamus Brady and Mitch Lloyd coming in for Connor Byrne, Finn O'Sullivan and Jamie Lloyd.
Round 14 teams (as supplied by the clubs)
North Warrnambool Eagles v PFNCC
North Warrnambool Eagles
B: A. Wines, J. Johnstone
HB: B. Jenkinson, L. Wines, C. Grundy
C: A. Sinclair, J. Grundy, H. Keast
HF: J. Greene, D. Johnstone, J. Mckinnon
F: J. Burke, J. Lewis, N. Vardy
R: J. Bermingham, B. Kellett, T. Porter
Int: B. Mugavin, M. Wines, T. James, T. Keast
PFNCC
B: T. Haylock, J. Edwards, C. Peters
HB: J. Jenner, P. Haylock, N. Haylock
C: C. Harvey, J. Walsh, T. Jennings
HF: M. Curtis, K. Richardson, S. Hampshire
F: T. Sharp, M. England, A. Shepherd
R: D. Jackson, H. McIntyre, B. Malcolm
Int: A. Rogers, K. Lovell, J. Dunlop
Terang Mortlake Bloods v Hamilton Kangaroos
Terang Mortlake Bloods
B: D. O'Connor, C. Cardwell, S. Crawley
HB: D. Hobbs, I. Kenna, H. Roberts
C: T. Royal, N. Roberts, J. Hay
HF: J. Lehmann, H. Porter, D. Kenna
F: W. Kain, M. Baxter, J. Harris
R: R. Hutchins, D. Jones, X. Vickers
Int: J. Tanner, B. Kavenagh, T. Harris
Hamilton Kangaroos
B: B. Mason, M. McMeel, C. Pither
HB: T. Morris, J. Hickey, L. Barnes
C: A. Noske, A. Glare, R. Gill
HF: C. Whyte, L. Uebergang, A. Pepper
F: D. Russell, H. Cook, H. Waldron
R: J. Whyte, C. Murrie, B. Hicks
Int: E. Knight, D. White, T. Cook
Cobden v Koroit
Cobden
B: T. Marshall, Z.Green, J.Worboys
HB: T.Anderson, L.Darcy, S.Thow
C: L.Hickey, J.Hickey, L.Loubey
HF: M. Kemp, T.Spokes, L.Cahill
F: O. Darcy, P. Pekin, J. Hutt
R: C. Koroneos, G. Rooke, C. Darcy
Int: H. Robertson, F. Penry, J. Hutt
Koroit
B: T. Baulch, T. Mckenry, J. O'Sullivan
HB: T. McPherson, P. O'Sullivan, M. Petersen
C: B. Goodall, L. Hoy, J. Whitehead
HF: D. McCutcheon, B. Dobson, S. Dobson
F: D. Mooney, A. Pulling, F. Robb
R: J. Neave, W. Couch, J. Hausler
Int: W. Petersen, S. Brady, C. O'Donnell, M. Lloyd
South Warrnambool v Warrnambool
South Warrnambool
B: X. Mitchem, I. Thomas, H. Lee
HB: B. Rantall, J. Herrmann, T. Williamson
C: J. Henderson, P. Doukas, M. Akoch
HF: J. Dye, S. Kelly, S. Beks
F: O. Smith, R. Henderson, J. Hussey
R: A. Stevens, C. Gallichan, O. Bridgewater
Int: M. Irving, J. Maher, C. Miller
Warrnambool
B: E. Boyd, B. Bull, C. Moncrieff
HB: R. Mast, O. Opperman, J. Chittick
C: L. Worden, D. Graham, C. Hoffmann
HF: M. Bidmade, H. Ryan, P. Anderson
F: T. Ludeman, J. Bell, J. Rowan
R: D. Mccorkell, J. Turland, A. Radley
Int: T. Okeeffe, J. Irving, J. Turland, B. Howard, N. Turland
Port Fairy v Camperdown
Not supplied
