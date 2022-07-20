The Standard

Cobden's Ryleigh McVilly set for extended stint on sideline after suffering ankle injury against Port Fairy

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated July 20 2022 - 8:55am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
INJURED: Cobden's Ryleigh McVilly broke his fibula and dislocated his left ankle against Port Fairy. Picture: Anthony Brady

Rising Cobden midfielder Ryleigh McVilly knew something was wrong with his ankle immediately after an incident during Saturday's clash against Port Fairy.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.