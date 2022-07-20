Warrnambool's Sarah Smith is using her Hampden league knowledge to gel with new teammates as part of this year's Association Championships.
Smith, 21, will make her first appearance for the Bottle Greens at this year's Netball Victoria Association Championships. She will be Warrnambool's sole representative when the team plays in Melbourne on Sunday.
The wing attack said she was nominated by Warrnambool open coach Raewyn Poumako and further encouraged by Blues teammates to commit to the tournament.
It's a massive honour and a learning curve for me.- Sarah Smith
"They said it was really beneficial," she said. "But I was pretty shocked to get picked. It's a massive honour and a learning curve for me. I'm honoured to be representing Warrnambool as well."
With just two training sessions to prepare, Smith said she was enjoying working alongside coaches Will Jamison and Kate Lindsey, as well as other players from across the league.
"I knew most of the girls but we've been getting closer as we've been training," she said. "It's kind of hard to get cohesion together (in two sessions) but we've been really focusing on working together and doing a bit of match play as much as we can before we go (to Melbourne)."
Haven seen the team's attackers in action during the Hampden league season, Smith is using that knowledge to help learn how best to complement their games.
"I know girls like (South Warrnambool goal shooter) Hollie Phillips, she's more of a holding player so that makes it easier for me to pass in there while (Koroit's) Isabella Baker is more of a feeding goal attack and moving shooter," Smith said. "They're both really different to pass to but watching and playing against them on Saturday's, that's helped a lot knowing how to feed into them."
Smith is also soaking up as much as she can from more experienced players.
"Remy (Grant) from Cobden, listening to her has been really beneficial for me," she said.
Playing open grade since she was 16, Smith said her love for the sport drives her commitments.
The Blues currently sit fifth in the Hampden league, with Smith confident her team can lift in the run home to finals.
"We're all a close group of girls at Warrnambool," she said. "We started off really well and we're holding our position in the top five so we're pretty happy but we know we can lift to another level. We need to do that heading into finals and playing those top teams."
The Bottle Greens will take 10 players into the Association Championships, with South Warrnambool defender Carly Watson stepping out as she manages an injury.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
