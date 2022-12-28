The Standard
Port Campbell Surf Life Saving Club attend four rescues in one hour on Boxing Day

JG
By Jessica Greenan
December 28 2022
Port Campbell Surf Life Saving Club members were kept busy on Boxing Day, rescuing four tourists in separate water incidents.

An unusually rough swell prompted four water rescues within an hour in a Boxing Day frenzy for Port Campbell life savers.

