The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Closure of Warrnambool saleyards devastating for manager

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated December 28 2022 - 6:09pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saleyards manager Paul White said it was a sad day to witness the final sale at the Warrnambool yards.

"Devastated" was how the manager of Warrnambool's livestock exchange described how he was feeling after the last ever sale at the facility on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.