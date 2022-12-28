Christmas was a relaxed affair for Mornington Peninsula's Dalling family who celebrated at their Gardens Caravan Park campsite.
Bob and Lyn Dalling return to the same site and couldn't pinpoint exactly how many summers they had been holidaying in Port Fairy. "We've been coming down for 30-odd years or something like that," Mr Dalling said.
He said they had travelled "from one beach town to another" to stay in Port Fairy where his mum was born and they liked to visit.
"It's good," he said. "We have our whole family down here. Our two daughters and all of our grandchildren are here. We don't camp next to each other but we enjoy spending time together and celebrating Christmas together."
He said grandsons Jack, Harry, Noah and Finn enjoyed riding their bikes and scooters and spent Tuesday at the beach.
Mr Dalling said the time together was priceless.
"When you're a grandparent you can't explain how good it is to be able to spend time with your grandchildren," he said.
"You're never going to be able to do that forever so you may as well do it while you can. It's good family time. We're able to do all those things that make camping a bit of fun."
Moyne Shire Council economy and place director Jodie McNamara said its Port Fairy park bookings had remained stable year-on-year with almost 4000 guests staying between Christmas and New Year.
She said there was an upward trend in Port Fairy visitation with about a 13 per cent increase in numbers since the same time last year.
"The team have been working hard to promote our region to help attract new visitors, with Port Fairy being named Victoria's Top Small Tourist Town for a second year running," Ms McNamara said.
"This really cements the town's reputation as a summer holiday hotspot and we look forward to welcoming more visitors to our premier holiday destination."
Warrnambool City Council communications team and mayor were contacted for comment about its caravan parks but did not respond.
