Police search region for wanted man after alleged serious assault

A region-wide police manhunt for a Cobden man is in its sixth-day.
A Victoria Police media liaison spokeswoman said officers went to a house in Cobden's Mitchell Street about 9.50pm on Friday, December 23, as part of their investigations into an alleged assault.
"Police set-up a cordon around the property to establish if any person was present before entering the property," the spokeswoman said.
"When police did go into the property, it was thoroughly searched and no person was located.
"The investigation is ongoing."
It's understood that police believe the 42-year-old man will be able to assist them with their inquiries into the alleged serious assault of a Cobden woman.
The alleged offender is well known to police, and has previously served significant jail sentences.
Corangamite district uniform police members, Warrnambool detectives and members of the Warrnambool police divisional response unit have been searching the premises of known associates across the region in the past few days.
It's believed the man is hiding in the Cobden district.
Anyone with further information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
