The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Police search region for Cobden man after alleged serious assault

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated December 29 2022 - 4:00pm, first published 2:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police search region for wanted man after alleged serious assault

A region-wide police manhunt for a Cobden man is in its sixth-day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.