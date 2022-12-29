The Standard
Victorian government planning panel rejects flood planning for Port Fairy

Ben Silvester
Updated December 29 2022 - 5:14pm, first published 3:30pm
A Victorian government planning panel has approved of a planning amendment to guide Port Fairy's development, but rejected proposed flood planning levels.

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

