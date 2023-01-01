The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Hundreds of drunk or unruly teens tie up police resources in Port Fairy

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated January 1 2023 - 6:50pm, first published 1:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Police are not babysitters': Drunk or unruly teens mar celebrations

The behaviour of hundreds of drunk or unruly teenagers on the streets of Port Fairy has marred New Year's celebrations prompting alarmed police to tell parents "we are not babysitters".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.