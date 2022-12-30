Teen driver clocked at 180km/h near Cashmore

A teen driver has been clocked by police travelling 80 kilometres over the speed limit near Cashmore.
The 19-year-old probationary motorist from Portland was detected driving at 180 kilometres an hour in a 100 zone by members of the Portland highway patrol.
The young driver was served an immediate ban and had their vehicle impounded.
They'll be charged by summons to appear at the Magistrates' Court at a later date.
It comes as police warned they would have a highly visible presence across the south-west as revellers prepare for the new year.
Police Acting Senior Sergeant Cameron Ross said in Warrnambool, Port Fairy, Portland and Port Campbell all available police members would be patrolling licensed venues and foreshore areas on New Year's Eve.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
