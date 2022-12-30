The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Nineteen-year-old Portland driver caught at 180km/h near Cashmore

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated December 31 2022 - 11:02am, first published 10:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Teen driver clocked at 180km/h near Cashmore

A teen driver has been clocked by police travelling 80 kilometres over the speed limit near Cashmore.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.